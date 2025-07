(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SUMMER CLASSIC CHAMPIONS … The Bryan 11U won the Wauseon Recreation Summer Classic played on June 27-29. Bryan was one of a record 51 teams covering seven age groups who competed in the tournament. Pictured are (Front) Nick Grime, Kipton Collins, Nolan Manahan, Grayson Goebel, Jackson Alsobrooks, Simon Ericksen-Breckler, Miles Miller, Alex Watson, Merit Hahn, Easton Held. (Back) Coaches: Pat Manahan, Ryan Miller, Deiter Held, Doug Grime, Ryan Goebel.