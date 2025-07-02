Never Let Go Ministries Bring Message Of Resilience To Men In Recovery

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PRESENTATION … Never Let Go Ministries, Mary Juarez, along with Beth Andrews and her son Andrew Winkler, went to Ohio Guidestone’s, The Renewal Center, in Napoleon last Friday, June 27, to speak to the men in rehabilitation for alcohol and/or, substance abuse. They were welcomed with open arms. Beth shared a little of her story about dealing with her military son who ended up struggling with substance abuse, and then Andrew shared his personal story of the trauma of war and his path to addiction. Mary Juarez then shared her personal testimony of losing her son, Marjoe Gineman, in 2010. The men came up afterwards and talked with Andrew and both mothers. A story of recovery and hope, and a story of tragedy and hope. NLG handed out a Serenity devotional to every man who wanted one and also gave out door prizes of NLG t-shirts. They had a table set up with much literature and information about drug abuse and recovery. From left to right: Mary Juarez, founder of Never Let Go, Beth Andrews, and Cheryl Chapa, Ohio Guidestone Case Manager. Missing from the picture: Andrew Winkler.