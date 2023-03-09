DIVISION II GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE SEMIFINAL: Bryan Lady Bears Fall In State Semis To Cincinnati Purcell Marian 61-47

STATE SEMIFINALS … Bryan guard Marah Smith gets ready to take the ball up the floor for the Golden Bears in Thursday’s Division II state semifinal game at the University of Dayton Arena. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

DAYTON – The Bryan Lady Bears faced a monumental challenge in their first-ever strip to the state final four as they squared off with Cincinnati Purcell Marian, who was last year’s state champion in Division III.

Bryan showed they were up to the challenge by building an 11-point lead in the first half before the Cavaliers pressure defense and the play of 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball Dee Alexander proved to be too much as Purcell Marian rallied for the 61-47 win.