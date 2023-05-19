DIVISION II SOFTBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Staten’s Dominant Pitching Carries Bryan To District Finals

By: Nate Calvin

LIMA (MAY 18, 2023) – The first meeting of the year between Napoleon and Bryan was a pitcher’s duel, with the Bears earning a 1-0 win in eight innings.

Thursday night’s rematch in the district semis appeared to be on the same path as Napoleon freshman Arianna Kiessling and Bryan freshman Thea Staten were locked in a 0-0 tie after three innings, with just two hits in the game between the two clubs.