DIVISION II SOFTBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Six-Run Fifth Inning Carries Bryan Past Celina 10-0

By: Nate Calvin

BRYAN – Celina managed just three baserunners (two walks, one error) against Bryan freshman Thea Staten as Bryan cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings at Recreation Park in Bryan.

Staten struck out three Bulldogs around a walk in the top of the first inning and then would help her cause with a two-run blast to left field in the bottom of the inning to put Bryan ahead 2-0.