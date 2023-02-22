DIVISION IV BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Fayette Scoring Run In Final Minutes Lifts Eagles Over Montpelier 44-41

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL … Fayette guard Wyatt Mitchell takes a jumper from the top of the key in the first half. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

LIBERTY CENTER – Trailing 41-39 with 1:32 remaining in the game, Fayette scored the final five points of the night to pull out a 44-41 win over Montpelier in a Division IV sectional semifinal at Liberty Center High School.

The final stanza, which featured four ties and seven lead changes, started with a 5-2 spurt by the Eagles ending with a three-point play from Wyatt Mitchell for a 34-29 Fayette lead.