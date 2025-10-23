DIVISION IV BOYS SOCCER DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Delta Knocks Off Top Seed Lake In Penalty Kicks

TOURNAMENT UPSET … Alex York (above) had a goal and an assist as the Panthers upended No. 1 seed Lake in penalty kicks.

BATTLE FOR THE BALL … Delta’s Jostin Murillo-Montalvan fights for the ball in the first half of a district semifinal at Southview High School.

Delta 4, Lake 3 2OT (Delta wins PKs 5-3)

SYLVANIA – Delta rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit to tie the match and force overtime and then penalty kicks where ...