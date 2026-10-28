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DIVISION V BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS: Archbold’s Rally Falls Short In District Semifinal Loss To MVCD

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SYLVANIA - The Hawks led 2-0 at halftime and staved off an Archbold rally to escape with a 3-2 win in a Division V Northwest 3 district semifinal at Sylvania Southview High School.

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