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WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Avery’s Law Brings Major Changes To County Dog Warden Power

By Updated:No Comments7 Mins Read

The Williams County Humane Society is preparing for additional responsibilities under Ohio’s new dog laws, prompting a request for increased county funding during the Williams County Commissioners’ Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, meeting.

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