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DIVISION V VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS: Archbold Rallies Past Paulding In Division V District Semifinal

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BLUFFTON – Archbold rallied after dropping the first set to take the next three to defeat Paulding 23-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22, in a Division V-NW 1 district semifinal.

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