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DIVISION VI VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS: Top-Ranked Patrick Henry Defeats Evergreen In District Semifinal

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DEFIANCE (Oct. 27, 2026) - Numerous polls in Ohio have Patrick Henry listed as the best Division VI team in the state.

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