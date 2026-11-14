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DIVISION V FOOTBALL REGIONALS: Archbold Knocks Off Top Seed LaGrange Keystone, 39-8

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LAGRANGE (Nov. 13, 2026) – Archbold’s defense shut down the high-powered offense of No. 1 seed LaGrange Keystone, holding it to just 111 yards of total offense and scoring a first-quarter touchdown in a 39-8 Division V regional semifinal win.

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