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DIVISION VI FOOTBALL REGIONALS: Carey Outduels Delta In Overtime 24-18 In Regional Semifinal

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CAREY (Nov. 13, 2026) – A wise sports prognosticator once said, “Show me a person who picks games based on comparative scores and I’ll show you a person with a hole in their bank account.”

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