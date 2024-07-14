Edgerton ACME Baseball Season Ends With Loss In State Quarterfinals

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

COLDWATER – In their first-ever trip to the ACME state tournament, the Edgerton Bulldogs were one out away from defeating the 2023 ACME state champions and advancing to the semifinals.

The defending champs responded with their back to wall, getting back-to-back RBI singles in their last at-bat to pull out a 3-2 walk-off win.

Indian Lake struck first in the opening inning as Madden Lillard and Griffin Schaub each doubled to start the frame to take a 1-0 lead.

Edgerton went ahead in the fourth inning after Jacks...