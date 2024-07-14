Annual Pioneer “Ride To Remember” Sees Great Turnout & Perfect Weather

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jenna@thevillagereporter.com

The Kaleb McLaughlin annual Ride to Remember held their event this past weekend in Pioneer. The event held a variety of events and activities to get the community involved and aid in organ donation awareness.

Events held were a bike ride—organized by Nozzleman Ohio Chapter 1, a blood drive with the American Red Cross, a silent auction, a duck race in which the 1st duck won $1,000, 2nd $500, and 3rd $250.

There were also free bounce houses for the kids, a free bicycle giveaway, a butterfly release, bull riding, an...