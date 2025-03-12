Edgerton Junior Alivia Farnham Surpasses 1,000 Career Points

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

EDGERTON – With a fourth quarter bucket in the Division VII district final versus Hilltop, Edgerton junior Alivia Farnham reached a lifelong goal as she added her name to the list of Bulldogs to reach 1,000 career points.

“Reaching 1,000 points has been my biggest goal for as long as I can remember. I have always dreamed of having my name up on the wall,” said Farnham, who also plays volleyball and softball for Edgerton.

“Coming into high school, I made little goals for myself, in hopes of eventually reaching this big goal of 1,000 points. I’ve always been a dreamer, and I work my butt off until I get to where I want to be, and even then I’m not satisfied.”

“Although there were many ups and downs in this journey over the past three years, I never let up and I always had my goals in sight. Achieving this milestone as a junior just adds to the excitement for me.”

For Farnham, her family (parents Andy and Natalie and brother Blaine) has played a vital role in her career that began with her first picking up a basketball at the age of seven.

“Growing up, my dad would always encourage me to go outside and shoot. He’s the one who taught me everything when I first picked up a ball.”

“My parents push me to be the best version of myself, both on and off the court and always support me in everything I do. My grandparents and extended family have always been my biggest cheerleaders and I’m so thankful for that.”

“Liv is a very confident player, she makes everyone around her better and she’s always thinking one step ahead,” commented Edgerton head coach Marchetta Caryer.

“She is a very coachable plyer and a coach to her teammates out on the court. Liv has great leadership qualities and has a strong work ethic on and off the court.”

“The passion she has for the game is really heart-warming to see as a coach and the love she has for her teammates on and off the court is neat to see.”

Going forward Caryer looks for Farnham to improve in a couple areas and further her success. “Liv has always been a scorer, but she has worked really hard at getting her teammates involved first,” said Caryer.

“Liv needs to improve her overall decision making on the court and she needs to get better at passing up a good shot for a great shot. I expect her to have a great senior year and to build off of this season and just to remember to have fun.”

Farnham has earned plenty of accolades for her play on the court during her first three years. Besides being named the team MVP, the last three years, she’s also earned: 2023 – 2nd team GMC, 2nd team All-District 7, OPSWA All Northwest District honorable mention; 2024- 1st team GMC; 1st team District 7, Special Mention All-Ohio, OPSWA All Northwest District 2nd team, and so far in 2025- 1st team GMC and District 7 Player of the Year.

In the classroom, she is involved with the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Educators of America, and Spanish Club.

Since her sophomore year, she has been taking online college courses through Northwest State Community College and currently holds a 3.95 GPA and is on track to receive an honors diploma.

With a year left in her high school career, Farnham has plenty of goals in front of her. “Now that I’ve had some time to reflect, I started creating a new list of goals,” Farnham began.

“One of those is the school record for points scored, set by Jenni Heisler with 1,548. This is a crazy number, but with hard work and dedication, I believe I can accomplish this goal.”

“Another goal of mine is to be the GMC Player of the Year as well as two-time District 7 Player of the Year.”

“I also have aspirations of being named to First Team All-Ohio. I’m a very goal-driven person so I will have intermediate goals that will build into these major goals for senior year.”

Farnham also offered words of advice for young players with the goal of reaching 1,000 career points. “For anyone out there who even has the smallest dream or desire in their heart, I encourage them to chase it,” Farnham stated.

“You never know where your dreams may take you, you’ll make memories that will last a lifetime and that’s bigger than the numbers. Put the work in day in and day out, stay true to who you are, and always believe that you’re capable of achieving anything.”

“Never be satisfied, stay humble, stay hungry, and have a good attitude through it all. Even on tough days, someone always has it worse, be thankful for every opportunity, smile, and enjoy every second because time flies way too fast. You never know when it could be your final moment on the court.”

“Most importantly, remember that life is more than a game. It’s about who you are as a person and whose lives you can impact along the way.”

Farnham is a member of the Always 100 AAU team out of Fort Wayne, an organization she has been with since the seventh grade.

“I begged my parents to play AAU, I was so in love with the game that playing four months out of the year wasn’t enough. Playing AAU has majorly helped me in my recruiting process and I’m so thankful for the director, coaches, and trainers that have helped me grow as a player.”

“None of these accomplishments would be possible without my teammates for the past three years,” commented Farnham when talking about everyone who has helped her.

“Basketball is very much a team sport, and I would not be the player I am today without having them by my side.”

“I also am extremely grateful to Coach Caryer for helping shape me into the player I am and for always being willing to listen to some of my crazy ideas or plays I see run by other teams on TV.”

“I also want to give a special thank you to Mckenna Dietsch, Ally Cape, and Caela Walker for always being there for me, basketball-related or not, and always understanding how I feel.”

“These people have been by my side through thick and thin and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you to the community of Edgerton for always showing up, being loud, and never failing to support our team.”

“I’m looking forward to wearing Edgerton across my chest for one final year before going off to play at the collegiate level. If you told 7-year-old Alivia that she’d be featured in an article about scoring her 1,000th point in 10 years, she’d tell you that you’re crazy.”