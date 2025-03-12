Warren Bigger (1942 – 2025)

(Edgerton High School Graduate)

Warren R. Bigger, age 82, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at his home.

Warren worked in production, as a foreman and was Health and Safety Manager for Chase Brass retiring after 35 years of service.

He also was a US Navy veteran who served from 1960-1963. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Warren R. Bigger was born September 25, 1942 in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Vernon O. and Helen M. (Sleesman) Bigger. Warren was a graduate of Edgerton High School and earned an Associate Degree from Northwest State Community College.

He married Mary Lou (Liles) Dupire on June 22, 1994 in Auk Bay, Alaska and she preceded him in death on January 11, 2024.

Warren is survived by two step children, several grandchildren; brothers, Albert (Rose Robertson) Sleesman, of Montpelier and Robert (Ginny) Sleesman, of Cheyenne, Wyoming and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; brothers, Ronald Bigger and Howard Sleesman and sisters, Velma Bowen and Ila Hutchins.

A private celebration of Warren’s life will be held with immediate family. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

