Edgerton K Of C Makes Donation To Never Let Go Ministries

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERDONATION … Recently, the Edgerton Knights of Columbus #1494, presented a generous donation to Never Let Go Ministries. The K of C is very supportive of the mission of NLG, and shared a portion of the proceeds from their Fish Fry’s this winter. The donation will help NLG to continue their mission of sharing much needed awareness and hope concerning alcohol and substance abuse, and how it is affecting our communities. Pictured are from left to right: Toby Stark-District Deputy, Victor Juarez-Co-Founder of NLG, and Dan Timbrook-Grand Knight. NLG 7th Luncheon of Hope will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 10-2, at the Edgerton Village Hall gymnasium in Edgerton, Ohio. There will be personal testimonies, speakers, a three-item ticket raffle, and NLG will provide lunch from Subway. There will also be local resource tables available with literature to hand out, and a representative to talk to. It will be a day of Awareness and Hope. To make a reservation, please call Lisa at 419-212-1155, or NLG at 419-212-2777. A free will donation will be taken at the door.