Edgerton Police K-9 Jaxx Back To Old Self After Blockage Surgery

RECOVERED … Jaxx in his uniform, all healed up. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts got a scare last month when Jaxx, his K-9 partner, suddenly dropped 16 pounds. Fearing the worst, Jaxx was immediately taken to the veterinarians.

He then underwent surgery on April 28th to treat a suspected blockage, and, after concerns that his love for play would detriment his healing, Jaxx is “back to feeling like his old self” and loving “the spotlight” once again.

