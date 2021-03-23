Edgerton Police Requesting Help Locating Missing Child

EDGERTON, OHIO: The Edgerton Police Department is asking for help locating a missing juvenile out of the Village of Edgerton, Ohio.

Angel Marie Sims, age 16, was last seen Saturday, March 20, 2021 at midnight going into Sunday, March 21, 2021.

She was last seen wearing a light blue one-piece pajama set with a hood or pink & white zebra pajamas, with light multi-colored slip on “Crocks” and carrying a black book bag with “Edgerton” logo. She has a blonde Cocker Spaniel dog with her.

Angel is 5’0”, 140 pounds, has blonde shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and fair complexion.

Authorities are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information or who has been in contact with Angel, are encouraged to contact the Edgerton Police Department or local law enforcement agency.

The Edgerton Police Department Phone: (419) 298-2343 or 911.

NCMEC (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children): 1-800-THE LOST (1-800-843-5678)