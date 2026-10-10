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EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Honors Recently Promoted Employee & Approves New Administrator

By No Comments8 Mins Read

The Edgerton Village Council met on Wednesday, Oct. 7, covering a range of topics and followed by a Wage and Compensation committee meeting.

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