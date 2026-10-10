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EDGERTON WAGE & COMPENSATION COMMITTEE: Committee Discusses A Recalibration Year & Looks Forward To Revised Evaluation Process

By No Comments7 Mins Read

The Wage and Compensation committee met immediately following the Edgerton Village Council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The meeting began at 6:15 p.m.

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