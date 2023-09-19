Edgerton Water Department To Begin Hydrant Flushing

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Edgerton Water Department will begin its annual water main flushing program on or about September 25, 2023, weather depending.

The program will take approximately 5 days to complete and will include the flushing and exercising of fire hydrants.

This is a vital process to ensure the hydrants are in good working order for when they are needed most.

This will also remove any accumulated sediment that is built up in the pipes and help insure the cleanest water possible.

Water customers may experience rusty or discolored water during the flushing program. In most cases the condition is temporary, with water quality returning to normal as flushing in that section of the village is completed.

Although the discolored water is not harmful to drink, it may stain light-colored clothes washed in it. For this reason, customers are encouraged to avoid washing clothes during regular working hours while the flushing program is being conducted.

If any rust stains appear on your wet laundry, do not dry your clothes. Simply run the cold water in your house or at a hose until it is clear and then wash clothing again.

This will flush any rusty water out of your water service line. Never run warm or hot water immediately after a hydrant has been flushed, as this could lead to sediment getting into your water heater.

You may experience lower than normal water pressure and a short period of water discoloration during flushing and shortly thereafter.

Though the water may be discolored, it is safe to drink. However, until the water runs clear, it is advisable to avoid washing clothes, especially white fabrics.

Normally rusty water events dissipate in 4-6 hours but could last longer depending on water usage in the area. Our plan is to exercise the hydrants between the hours of 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. These times may vary.

We apologize for any inconvenience to Edgerton water customers and hope the advanced notice will allow for appropriate preparation.

If you should have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the utility office.