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Edgerton’s Big Little Fall Fest Set For Saturday, October 3

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Edgerton’s Big Little Fall Fest takes place Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 6 p.m. at Downtown Park in Edgerton, and all events are free and open to the public. The schedule includes the BIG little Marketplace, a magic show with Jim Barron, inflatables and a mechanical bull, pumpkin decorating, live music by Wastin’ Neon and hayrides. The printed schedule of events and the food vendors appear below. Buy a physical copy of this edition at a local store or get the e-edition.

Edgerton&apos;s Big Little Fall Fest schedule of events, page A11, The Village Reporter, September 30, 2026 edition

 

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