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Pet Care Guide (Fall 2026)

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The Fall 2026 Pet Care Guide looks at settling a newly adopted pet into its new home at its own pace. The Pet Care Guide section from the September 30, 2026 edition appears below. Buy a physical copy of this edition at a local store or get the e-edition.

Pet Care Guide section, page B5, The Village Reporter, September 30, 2026 edition

 

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