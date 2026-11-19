On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the St. Mary School second-grade students brought their classroom lessons to life with a field trip to the Campbell Homestead, the home of Mrs. Paula Campbell and her family. The visit coincided with their recent studies of early American West settlers in literature and history, as well as their science unit on bald eagles.

The adventure began with a stop to observe a massive bald eagle’s nest. Students were amazed by the sheer size of the structure, which measured roughly eight feet wide and seven feet deep.

Once at the homestead, the class participated in hands-on pioneer chores and crafts. Students learned the basics of goat care, including feeding, brushing, and trimming hooves. They also crafted tin lanterns by punching designs into soup cans with a hammer and nail to hold tea lights, and strung traditional holiday garlands using popcorn and cranberries – which integrated an earlier lesson on cranberry harvesting.

Before lunch, the class put their muscles to work making fresh butter by shaking jars of half-and-half and marbles. After a lesson on campfire safety, students cooked their own hot dogs and s’mores over the fire, rounded out with fresh fruit and vegetables. For dessert, the class visited the raspberry patch, where several students tasted a fresh raspberry for the very first time.

The afternoon concluded with traditional pioneer pastimes and farm chores, including learning to play Cat’s Cradle, gathering fresh eggs, harvesting honey, and practicing how to catch chickens. Students returned to school exhausted after an unforgettable day of living history.

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