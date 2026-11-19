Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending Criminal matters:

Prosecutor Murray has announced that 29-year-old Chez Jalen-Marquise King, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to prison for Identity Fraud, a Felony of the Third Degree, and Grand Theft, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Chez Jalen-Marquise King-age 29-Sentenced for Identity Fraud-F3 and Grand Theft-F4 to a total of 47 months at ODRC, pay $15,000 in restitution to Exceptional Motor Car, jail credit for 113 days, costs. According to Murray, on July 15, 2025, King used the personal identifying information of another, without their consent, and with the intent to hold himself out to be said individual to purchase a vehicle, in Defiance, and the value of the vehicle was seven thousand five hundred dollars or more, but less than one hundred fifty thousand dollars. King then obtained said vehicle from the dealership by deception.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Linda L. Gonzales-age 46-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, TPO and no contact order, pre-trial 12/8/26 @ 10:15 a.m.

Brandon A.R. Maki-age 43-Not Guilty pleas, $150,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, no internet, no contact or communication with minors, pre-trial 12/8/26 @ 2 p.m.

Jacob R. Leach-age 50-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 12/7/26 @ 1:45 p.m.

Austin McCloud-age 30-Not Guilty plea, $10,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 11/24/26 @ 10 a.m.

Kylee M. Agness-age 42-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 11/30/26 @ 1:45 p.m.

Darryl C. White-age 61-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, no contact order, pre-trial 12/8/26 @ 1:15 p.m.

Kylee E. Aldrich-age 32-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 12/15/26 @ 1:15 p.m.

Alan J. Nagy-age 24-Not Guilty pleas, $100,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, no contact with Walmart or Meijer, pre-trial 12/22/26 @ 11 a.m.

Amanda M. Swartz-age 42-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 12/14/26 @ 9:45 a.m.

Jennifer Wilkinson-age 35-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 12/14/26 @ 11:15 a.m.

Jeremy A. Heil-age 34-Not Guilty pleas, $100,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO continued, pre-trial 12/8/26 @ 1:45 p.m.

Benjamin A. Lee-age 32-Not Guilty plea, $50,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, no contact with victim or Stop & Shop, pre-trial 12/9/26 @ 9:30 a.m.

Christina R. Perez-age 35-Not Guilty pleas, Competency Evaluation and Criminal Responsibility Evaluation ordered, $250,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO continued, Continued to Call of the Court.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Jacob D. Sholl-age 36-Guilty plea to Tampering with Evidence-F3, PSI ordered, sentencing 12/18/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Heather M. Shafer-age 42-No Contest plea to Passing Bad Checks-F5, found Guilty, PSI ordered, sentencing 1/5/27 @ 10:30 a.m.

Eric A. Rosebrook-age 50-No Contest plea to Menacing by Stalking-F4, found Guilty, PSI ordered, sentencing 1/4/27 @ 2 p.m., bond revoked and re-established at $25,000 cash w/10% allowed.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

John S. Harshman-age 63-Sentenced for Assault-F4 to 12 months at ODRC, costs, jail credit for 22 days. (On October 15, 2026, Harshman caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a Defiance City Police Officer responding to a complaint on Wayne Ave., in Defiance.)

Isaiah A. Garrett-age 28-Sentenced for Assault-M1 to 2 years CCS with 180 days at CCNO suspended in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, costs. (On August 27, 2025, on W. Second St., in Defiance, Garrett caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another.)

Isaiah A. Garrett-age 28-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, costs. (On February 18, 2026, at his residence on Hopkins St., in Defiance, Garrett was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

Isaiah A. Garrett-age 28-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, costs. (On March 5, 2026, at his residence on Hopkins St., in Defiance, Garrett was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

Gilberto Martinez-age 66-Sentenced for Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them-F4 to 3 years CCS with 30 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, serve 60 days at CCNO, operator’s license suspended for 5 years beginning 12/4/25, no bars/alcohol, not use/consume/possess cannabis products, pay $1,540 fine, costs. (On December 4, 2025, on State Route 111, in Defiance, Martinez operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, which resulted in a motor vehicle crash. He also has three prior OVI convictions.)

— Information Provided

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