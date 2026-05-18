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Edon Area Foundation awards $67,500 in scholarships to 17 Edon High School seniors

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The Edon Area Foundation awarded 17 Edon High School seniors scholarships totaling $67,500. Thanks to all the donors who helped make this possible, allowing these students to pursue their educational dreams. Good luck to them and all the other graduates in their future endeavors!

Edon High School scholarship recipients
Pictured Edon High School recipients from left to right in the front row are Addyson Fritch, Brianna Fitch, Liliana Stefano, and Lillian Stafford. In the second row from left to right are Shianne Trasuch, Emma Trent, Amanda Schwartz, Loralai Hawkins, Genna Ripke, Ella Osborn, and Grace Ripke. In the third row, left to right are Briggs Gallehue, Danny Avila-Garcia, Gauge Nester, and Kendol Brigle.

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