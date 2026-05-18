Stryker High School Hosts 122nd Alumni Banquet

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, the 122nd Stryker High School Alumni Banquet was held in the school’s multipurpose room. Graduating seniors were awarded scholarships. The Class of 2001 was honored for their 25th year. The Class of 1976 was honored for their 50th year.

Graduating seniors awarded scholarships are, left to right: Reiss Creighton, Grace Froelich (awarded the Patrick Guthrie Memorial Scholarship), Madison Cargle, Abigail Oberlin, Allison Ruffer, Dean Shindledecker, and William Donivan.

A delicious meal was prepared by Marian and David Engebretson and Kenny Williams with a choice of grilled ribeye steak or salmon. Heidi Paxton provided the lovely musical entertainment. A class roster was available for purchase that included all graduates from 1881 to the present.

SHS Class of 2001 celebrating their 25th year, left to right: Brent Froelich, Kenny Williams, Mike Cargle, Ashley Bell Lung, and Matt Arnos.

Stryker is the only school in the county that still has an alumni banquet. Many in attendance expressed interest in continuing the tradition. Much planning and organizing goes into it every year. It was suggested that a committee be formed to spread out the work. If you would be interested in helping on such a committee, please contact this year’s organizers Sue Buehrer, Pam Oberlin, or Richelle Oberlin for more information.

SHS Class of 1976 celebrating their 50th year, left to right: Steve Myers, Deb Carlin Payton, Kathy Weber Dennis, Jan Fish Martinez, and Trudy Graber Partee.

— Information provided

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