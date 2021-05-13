Edon FFA Partners With Williams County Community Garden Association

PROJECT … Edon FFA Members Peyton Trausch, Clayton Dulle, Jarrett Trausch, and Wyatt Moore work together to build a raised garden bed for the WCCGA.

By: Kerrin Towers, EDON FFA REPORTER

Edon, OH – Students from the Edon FFA Chapter are helping to make a difference in their community by partnering with the Williams County Community Gardening Association to build raised garden beds.

The students used the cedar wood purchased by WCCGA to construct eight of the 4’x8’ beds that will be placed at the garden site in Edon off of Main Street.

The location for the garden is being provided by the Edon Farmers Co-op and will be maintained by the WCCGA.

If you’d like more information or are interested in assisting with the project, please contact the Williams County Community Garden Association at williamscountygarden@gmail.com.