Edon Junior High Football Finishes Off Second Consecutive Undefeated Season

BACK-TO-BACK … The Edon Bombers recently completed their second straight unbeaten season along with their second straight TAAC championship as they went 8-0 this season.

Pictured are team members: (Front) Cale Sheline, Grant Spackman, Trent Buck, Aricin Rodriguez, Gauge Nester, Gavin Lash, Logan Reitzel, Gunner Aldrich, Kadin Stantz, Matthew Towers, Landon Reitzel, Dillon Slone, Lane Brandt, Braedyn Wehrle.

(Back) Peyton Robinett, Corbin Chrisman, Elijah Trausch, Coach John Gallehue, Justin Horne, Christian Owens, Coach Chad Livensparger, Briggs Gallehue, Westen Hickman, Kendol Brigle, Grant Reed, Eli Dickman, Danny Avila-Garcia, Devin Hoffman, Coach Chip Hulbert. (PHOTO PROVIDED)