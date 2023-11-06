Edon @ McComb Football Regional Quarterfinal

MCCOMB 57 EDON 0

McCOMB (November 3, 2023) – The Panthers scored early and often led by a running game that churned up 504 yards and had seven rushing touchdowns to roll past the upset-minded Bombers 57-0 in a Division VII Region 26 quarterfinal.

Braxton Althauser paced the McComb rushing attack with 308 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries.

Edon (7-5), who was hindered by four turnovers, was led offensively by quarterback Kyler Sapp with an 11/27 night passing for 180 yards and Cohen Hulbert with five catches for 95 yards.

EDON 0 0 0 0 – 0

MCCOMB 21 22 7 7 – 57

M – Althauser 78-yard run (Woodruff kick)

M – Althauser 18-yard run (Woodruff kick)

M – Miehls 4-yard run (Woodruff kick)

M – Shopp 3-yard run (Woodruff kick)

M – Althauser 86-yard run (Miehls run)

M – Woodruff 25-yard pass from Wittenmeyer (Woodruff kick)

M – Althauser 6-yard run (Woodruff kick)

M – Woodruff 3-yard run (Woodruff kick)