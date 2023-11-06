Edward Keck (1944 – 2023)

(Retired From Ohio Gas Company)

Veteran

Edward B. Keck, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in the loving company of his family. Ed retired from the Ohio Gas Company as a service technician.

He was a hardworking man with a love for farming. Ed could be found attending tractor shows, enjoying his farming magazines, woodworking, or having a busy day, “Holding down the recliner”.

He was an active member of the Lick Creek Church of the Brethren and was known to make ice cream for the congregation.

Ed also was a veteran, having served in the United States Army and was a member of the VFW, Legion, and the Eagles. Above all, Ed was a compassionate man, who would give anything to anyone.

Edward B. Keck was born on July 10, 1944, in LaGrange County, Indiana, the son of Lloyd and Martha lee (Rush) Keck. On May 26, 2000, in Fremont, Indiana, Ed married Marjorie Stantz, who preceded him in death.

Ed is survived by his children, Sue (Bruce) Mosier, Deb (Steve) Weinstock, Melinda (Scott) Butler, Mary (Jim) Comadoll, Doug Baker, Kim Karr, and Kindra Keck; sister, Linda Jones; sister-in-law, Beverly Keck; special granddaughter, Shanea Ross; special nephew, Bill Keck; several nephews and nieces; many grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd, and Martha lee; sister, Mary Schemahorn; brothers, Lee Keck and John Keck; and his wife, Marjorie.

Services for Edward have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, Bryan Ohio. Visitation for Edward will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Bill Holsopple officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to CHP Inpatient Hospice at 6817 N. St. Rt. 66 Defiance, Ohio 43512 or to the Lick Creek Church of the Brethren in Bryan, Ohio.

