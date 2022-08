Montpelier 170 Edon (no team score)

BRYAN – Drake Sommer led the way for the Locos with a 39 and Trent Thorp fired a 41 for Montpelier in a BBC dual match at Suburban Golf Course.

At Suburban

Montpelier (170) – Drake Sommer 39, Trent Thorp 41, Jaxon Richmond 42, Joel Saneholtz 48; Edon (no team score) – Blake Dulle 72, Hope Siebenaler 79

