EDON NORTHWEST BOARD OF EDUCATION: Possible District SRO Contracts Under Review

SRO CONVERSATION … Superintendent Stevens shared that conversation has taken place with Mayor Thiel on contracts for a School Resource Officer (SRO). These contracts will be looked over by the district's safety committee before a proposal is made to the board.

The Edon Northwest Local School District Board of Education met on Monday, May 13th at 5:30 p.m.

After roll call, the board moved to approv...