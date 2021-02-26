Edward Foss (1963-2021)

Edward Lee Foss, age 57, of Bryan passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He had worked as a truck driver prior to becoming disabled.

Edward was born on June 11, 1963 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Roland J. and Ruby I. (Buchanan) Foss, Sr. He was a graduate of Defiance High School.

Edward is survived by his siblings, Pamela Steel, of Defiance, Frederick Foss, of Merkel, Texas, Judy Cook, of Naples, Florida, Timothy Foss, of __, California and Johnny Barta, of Defiance; nephew, Roland J. Foss, of Liberty Center and nieces, Jennifer Pippin, of Napoleon and Tanya Middleton, of Paulding.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roland Foss, Jr., Michael Foss and Frank Barta and sister, Margaret Barta.

In keeping with Edward’s wishes, there will be no services held. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

