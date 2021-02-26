Rodney JoHantgen (1953-2021)

Rodney Keith JoHantgen, 68 years, of Waldron, Michigan passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Rodney was born January 3, 1953 in Williams County, Ohio, the son of the late Maynard and Mary Lou (Beatty) JoHantgen.

He was a graduate of Hilltop High School. Rodney drove Semi Truck for 33 years, driving for Fountain Valley Enterprises, Inc. and formerly for Mendelson Egg Company. In his free time, he enjoyed classic cars, collecting antique graniteware, antiquing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving is his son, Sam (Kendra) JoHantgen of Montpelier, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brayden, Rylan, and Piper JoHantgen; one sister, Sue (Jack) Knost of Charlotte, North Carolina; two brothers, David (Andrea) JoHantgen of West Unity, Ohio and Peter JoHantgen of Delaware, Ohio.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John JoHantgen.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold private services. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

The family asks those remembering Rodney, to make memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 North State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rodney Keith JoHantgen, please visit our floral store.