EMS Tribute: Williams and Fulton County Crews Answer Every Call

The Village Reporter’s July 2026 EMS Tribute honors the emergency medical crews serving Williams and Fulton counties — the EMTs, paramedics and emergency medical responders who answer the call at all hours.

In 2025, Williams County EMS responded to 5,025 calls. The department continues to place a strong emphasis on training, with continuing education offered on monthly Wednesday evenings and Friday morning sessions twice a month, while staffing and funding remain among its biggest challenges. In Fulton County, EMS is carried out by personnel serving in communities across the county, each with its own department and staffing model, but with the same mission: to respond when help is needed.

Both tribute pages, written by Jacob Kessler, appear in the July 15, 2026 edition and are reprinted in full below.