Two Paulding Men Killed In Head-On Crash On US-127 In Paulding County

Jackson Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on July 31, 2026, at approximately 6:29 P.M. on US-127 near mile post 8 in Paulding County.

A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse was being driven southbound on US-127 by Guadalupe Amaro Martinez II, age 28, of Paulding, Ohio. A 2024 Dodge Ram 3500 was being driven northbound on US-127 by Judd Charles Spencer, age 56, of Cecil, Ohio. Martinez crossed the center line and was struck head-on by Spencer. Martinez and his passenger, Guadalupe A. Martinez Jr., age 55, of Paulding, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire Department and Gideon’s Towing.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

— Press Release

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