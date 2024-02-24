EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Appointment To Library Board Of Trustees

The Evergreen Board of Education held their meeting on Tuesday, February 20th. The meeting began with Pledge of Allegiance before the board moved to approve minutes from the organizational and regular...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password

Not currently a subscriber? Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!