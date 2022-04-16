Evergreen High School Quiz Bowl Team To Compete In National Championship Tournament

Facebook

With its strong finish at the The Anita Zuber Memorial Tournament, the quiz bowl team from Evergreen High School in Metamora proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage.

On Friday, April 22, the team will represent their school in a 108-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Small School National Championship Tournament.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students.

Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture.

The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas.

Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

Evergreen has attended the Small School National Championship Tournament three times before. Most recently, in 2019, they made the playoffs and finished in 25th place.

The SSNCT is the only quiz bowl national championship pitting small schools against each other. It has one division containing non-selective public schools with 500 or fewer students in their top three grades, and another division for other schools with 350 or fewer students in their top three grades.

Evergreen may face familiar foes in Rosemont, as Maumee Valley (from Toledo), Ottawa Hills (from Toledo), and Toledo Arts will also be attending.

The team comes in with some nationals experience: Jacob Goodson, Brock Patrick, and Anderson Tipping played the 2020 Small School National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Illinois (near Chicago).

The team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, will consist of Jacob Goodson, Caleb Grasser, Brock Patrick, Grey Roesti, Ben Saunders, and Anderson Tipping. The team will be coached by Bill Blanchong.

Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/12401 so everyone can follow along and see how the team does. You can also follow #ssnct on Twitter.

ABOUT NAQT

National Academic Quiz Tournaments, founded in 1996, organizes the premier middle school, high school, and college quiz bowl championships in North America.

In addition to its national championships, NAQT provides questions to invitational tournaments, league championships, and television shows throughout the year.

NAQT operates out of the Twin Cities and Kansas City, but its members mentor coaches, host tournaments, volunteer their services, and share their expertise across the United States.