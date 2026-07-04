Evergreen Junior Twirlettes Sweep First Place At Baton Nationals

PHOTO PROVIDED / THEW VILLAGE REPORTER
FIRST PLACE … The Evergreen Twirlettes’ Junior Dance Twirl teams took first place in every event they entered at the World Twirling Association National Baton Competition recently, including Novice Junior Dance Twirl Small, Novice Junior Dance Twirl Medium, Junior Poms and the 10-11 Duet Dance Twirl. The Junior team includes Abigail Niner, Anna Zieler, Camrynn Vandesande, Kaylee McGhee, Kendall Zenk, Lucy Eisel and Hayden Stoll. The Evergreen Twirlettes, a corps of nearly 25 twirlers, are celebrating their 40th year this season and compete in World Twirling Association and Twirling Unlimited events.