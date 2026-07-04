Williams County Special Olympics Receives $1,000 Grant

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
GIVING BACK … Thanks to a local athlete, the Williams County Special Olympics program recently received a generous $1,000 grant, made possible through the efforts of Thea Staten. Thea, a standout pitcher at Bryan High School, was honored as Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year. As part of this recognition, she was given the opportunity to donate $1,000 to a sports organization of her choice. Choosing to support her local community, Thea selected the Williams County Special Olympics as the recipient. The funds will remain in Williams County, helping local Special Olympics athletes continue to participate in the sports they love. This grant will support program costs, ensuring that athletes have the resources they need to train, compete, and thrive. The Williams County Special Olympics and its athletes are grateful for Thea’s generosity and commitment to supporting inclusive sports opportunities in the community. Pictured are Thea Staten and Special Olympics athlete Leah Osborn.