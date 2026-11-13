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Evergreen Students Honor Veterans & Their Families

By No Comments3 Mins Read

“Every life counts.” That line from a poem written by Evergreen fourth graders captured the spirit of the district’s Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10, 2026.

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