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SWANTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Swanton Superintendent Reviews Funding Sources

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Following the defeat of several schools’ tax levies in the recent election and amid ongoing discussions regarding state funding, Swanton Local School District Superintendent Chris Lake shared his thoughts on school funding during the Nov. 11 meeting of the district’s board of education.

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