Evergreen @ Wauseon Volleyball

WAUSEON SENIOR … Addy Case (#6) sets Johanna Tester for a spiking attempt versus Evergreen. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

Wauseon 3 Evergreen 0

WAUSEON – The Indians improved to 2-0 in league after their straight set win over Evergreen. Hayley stuffed the stat sheet for Wauseon with 12 kills on 25/25 hitting, 18/19 serving, and four blocks. Jazmine Barajas added 18 digs for Wauseon and Addy Case dished out 26 assists.

Wauseon d. Evergreen, 25-22, 25-10, 25-23

Evergreen (4-3, 1-1 NWOAL) – no statistics

Wauseon (3-4, 2-0 NWOAL) – Hayley Meyer: 25/25 hitting, 12 kills; 18/19 serving, 4 aces; 4 blocks; Jazmine Barajas: 17/18 serve receiving, 18 digs; Addy Case: 65/66 setting, 26 assists

Junior Varsity: Wauseon 25-20, 25-15

Freshman: Evergreen 25-20, 25-19

