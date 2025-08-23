VARSITY FOOTBALL: Fairview Rallies Past Wauseon In Thrilling Opener, 34-28

AVOIDING THE TACKLE … A’Zarrion Hicks tries to fend off an Apache tackler on a first half carry.

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HITTING THE HOLE … Landon Ballard (above) had 36 yards rushing on eight carries for Wauseon.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON (August 22, 2025) - The season opener delivered plenty of drama, but Wauseon couldn’t quite edge out th...