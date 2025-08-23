VARSITY FOOTBALL: Edgerton Rolls Past Edon In Season Opener, 41-14

ROUTE 49 RIVALRY … Edgerton running back Orlando Puente turns up field after making a catch in the first quarter at Stauffer Field.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

KICKOFF RETURN … Edon’s Kadin Stantz looks for extra yards with Jackson Flower of Edgerton closing in.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

EDGERTON (August 22, 2025) - After losing their last two season openers to E...