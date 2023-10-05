Fall Color Starting To Show As Temperatures Begin To Dip

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It looks like lower and seasonable temperatures will officially arrive this coming weekend which will help the autumn color show statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“We continue to see changing conditions statewide with a couple staff reporting Near Peak conditions,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said.

“This week we are definitely seeing above average warmth however it looks like the weekend is ushering in much cooler and moderate temperatures.”

“Fall is finally arriving in the Buckeye State! Current changing trees include black walnuts and honey locusts showing their yellows while dogwoods are showing brilliant reds and purples. It looks like sweetgums are just now starting to turn with yellows and reds.”

Watch the second fall color video.

Camping in the outdoors is a favorite past time during the fall months. With a backdrop of dazzling reds, oranges and yellows, it’s not a surprise as to why this is the case.

Our state parks have a myriad of over 50 locations for camping including basic tent camping with no electric, electric sites, and full hook up sites.

There are also more upscale overnight options such as our resort lodges in 10 state parks and numerous cabin opportunities statewide.

On state forests, camping is only allowed in permitted areas, including family campgrounds, horse camps and remote primitive backpacking campsites, which are available on a self-registration process (no fee).

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:

Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure;

Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks; and

Fun events happening around the state.

ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall23, #OhioTheHeartofitAll and #FallinOhio. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks and Ohio The Heart of It All. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @OhioDNR, @OHStateParks, @odnrforestry and @OhioTheHeartofitAll.

