Fall Sports Scoreboard For August 24th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 24, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

Montpelier 3 Fayette 0

Pettisville 3 Emmanuel Christian 0

Tinora 3 Bryan 0

Northwood 3 Evergreen 1

Edgerton 3 Delta 1

North Central 3 Stryker 1

Swanton 3 Hicksville 2

Wauseon 3 Fairview 2

BOYS GOLF

North Central 168 Hilltop 191

Montpelier 167 Edon (no team score)

Fayette 222 Holgate 253

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan 3 Lima Shawnee 2

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Center 7 Swanton 0

Bryan 3 Archbold 1

Delta 3 Evergreen 2

Wauseon 9 Otsego 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 4 Defiance 1

Bryan 5 Van Wert 0

 

Be the first to comment on "Fall Sports Scoreboard For August 24th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*